Kobe Brown and Cameron Matthews are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) at Mizzou Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 21

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Arena: Mizzou Arena

Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV: SECN

Missouri's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Missouri lost to the Texas A&M 69-60. With 24 points, Brown was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kobe Brown 24 6 0 3 0 5 D'Moi Hodge 12 2 1 6 0 3 DeAndre Gholston 7 3 3 0 0 1

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown paces the Tigers with 16.4 points per game and 6 rebounds, while also posting 2.7 assists.

D'Moi Hodge averages 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sean East paces his team in assists per game (2.8), and also registers 8.3 points and 2.1 rebounds. Defensively, he tallies 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Noah Carter averages 9 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Honor is putting up 8 points, 2.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)