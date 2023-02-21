How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - February 21
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 6-8 SEC) aim to continue a three-game road winning run at the Missouri Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Missouri shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.
- The Tigers are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.
- The Tigers record 80.3 points per game, 21 more points than the 59.3 the Bulldogs allow.
- Missouri has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 59.3 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Missouri has played better when playing at home this season, putting up 84.8 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game away from home.
- The Tigers give up 74.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Missouri has performed better at home this year, averaging 9.8 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 86-85
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 89-56
|Neville Arena
|2/18/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 69-60
|Mizzou Arena
|2/21/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
