Monday's game between the Missouri Tigers (16-10) and the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 based on our computer prediction, with Missouri securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 20.

The Tigers are coming off of a 75-62 win over Mississippi State in their last game on Thursday.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Missouri vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 64, Texas A&M 59

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers captured their best win of the season on January 5, when they grabbed a 66-65 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 over UMass (No. 46) on December 3

75-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 49) on February 16

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on December 11

69-47 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 21

62-56 on the road over Auburn (No. 86) on January 1

Missouri Performance Insights