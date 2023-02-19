The Oklahoma Sooners (21-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Kansas Jayhawks (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Sooners' 86.8 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 62.3 the Jayhawks give up.
  • When Oklahoma allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 10-0.
  • When it scores more than 62.3 points, Oklahoma is 21-3.
  • The Jayhawks put up 73.2 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Sooners give up.
  • Kansas has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.
  • Kansas is 16-8 when it gives up fewer than 86.8 points.
  • The Jayhawks are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Sooners allow to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Sooners make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/8/2023 TCU W 73-55 Allen Fieldhouse
2/11/2023 @ Texas Tech W 78-67 United Supermarkets Arena
2/15/2023 @ West Virginia L 62-60 WVU Coliseum
2/19/2023 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse
2/22/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
2/26/2023 Oklahoma State - Allen Fieldhouse

