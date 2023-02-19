How to Watch the Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Oklahoma Sooners (21-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Kansas Jayhawks (16-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison
- The Sooners' 86.8 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 62.3 the Jayhawks give up.
- When Oklahoma allows fewer than 73.2 points, it is 10-0.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Oklahoma is 21-3.
- The Jayhawks put up 73.2 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 75.3 the Sooners give up.
- Kansas has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.
- Kansas is 16-8 when it gives up fewer than 86.8 points.
- The Jayhawks are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Sooners allow to opponents (39.3%).
- The Sooners make 46.0% of their shots from the field, 9.4% higher than the Jayhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|TCU
|W 73-55
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/11/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|W 78-67
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 62-60
|WVU Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/22/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
