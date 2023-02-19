Kansas vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-8) versus the Oklahoma Sooners (21-4) at Allen Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Kansas. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Jayhawks suffered a 62-60 loss to West Virginia.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Kansas vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 75, Oklahoma 74
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- When the Jayhawks defeated the Arizona Wildcats (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on December 8 by a score of 77-50, it was their best win of the season so far.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories, but also tied for the 32nd-most defeats.
- Kansas has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- The Jayhawks have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the nation.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 36) on December 31
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 29
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 74) on January 18
- 77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 76) on January 4
- 78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 76) on February 11
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +261 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and give up 62.3 per outing (126th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Kansas averages fewer points per contest (70.2) than its season average (73.2).
- The Jayhawks post 75.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Kansas has played better at home this season, giving up 59.4 points per game, compared to 67.5 in away games.
- The Jayhawks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 69.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.8 points fewer than the 73.2 they've scored this year.
