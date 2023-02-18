The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-13, 8-7 OVC) take on a fellow OVC opponent, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14, 9-6 OVC), on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Show Me Center. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Southeast Missouri State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 14-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

Redhawks games have gone over the point total 15 out of 26 times this season.

Southern Indiana has compiled a 9-14-2 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, 16 out of the Screaming Eagles' 25 games with an over/under have hit the over.

