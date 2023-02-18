How to Watch Missouri vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (19-7, 11-2 SEC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Missouri vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Missouri is 19-3 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 346th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 55th.
- The 81.1 points per game the Tigers record are 15 more points than the Aggies allow (66.1).
- When Missouri puts up more than 66.1 points, it is 19-2.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri averages 86.3 points per game in home games, compared to 70.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
- The Tigers cede 75.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.4 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Missouri is draining 1.8 more treys per game (9.8) than when playing on the road (8). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to away from home (31.7%).
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/7/2023
|South Carolina
|W 83-74
|Mizzou Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 86-85
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/14/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 89-56
|Neville Arena
|2/18/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/21/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
