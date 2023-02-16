Missouri vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Missouri Tigers (15-10) versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-7) at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on February 16.
Last time out, the Tigers lost 61-33 to Arkansas on Sunday.
Missouri vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Missouri vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 72, Mississippi State 66
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' best victory of the season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers claimed the 74-71 home win on December 29.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories, but also tied for the 17th-most defeats.
- Missouri has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.
Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-51 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 7
- 71-66 over UMass (No. 50) on December 3
- 71-60 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 4
- 66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 63) on January 5
- 74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 11
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 65.3 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.
- Offensively, Missouri is tallying 60.2 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (65.3 points per game) is 5.1 PPG higher.
- The Tigers are scoring 70.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 56.9 points per contest.
- Missouri is ceding 60.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.1).
- The Tigers have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 58.6 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.7 points fewer than the 65.3 they've scored this year.
