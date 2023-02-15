Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Player Prop Bets: Thunder vs. Rockets - February 15
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Gilgeous-Alexander, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|32.5
|30.9
|32.0
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.7
|4.6
|Assists
|5.5
|5.7
|6.1
|PRA
|43.5
|41.3
|42.7
|PR
|37.5
|35.6
|36.6
|3PM
|0.5
|0.9
|0.5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, he's put up 20.2% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.
- He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.8.
- Defensively, the Rockets are 25th in the league, conceding 117.9 points per contest.
- The Rockets concede 41.5 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.8 per game, 20th in the NBA.
- The Rockets allow 14.5 made 3-pointers per contest, worst in the league.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/4/2023
|30
|42
|4
|6
|0
|2
|3
|2/1/2023
|34
|24
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|11/26/2022
|28
|32
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
