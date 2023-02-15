Kansas vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (16-7) versus the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8) at WVU Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Kansas. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Jayhawks won their most recent outing 78-67 against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Kansas vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
Kansas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 68, West Virginia 66
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks' best win this season came in a 77-50 victory against the No. 17 Arizona Wildcats on December 8.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.
- Kansas has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 29
- 74-42 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 30
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 18
- 78-67 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 91) on February 11
- 77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 4
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks put up 73.8 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per contest (127th in college basketball). They have a +263 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.5 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Kansas has averaged 71.1 points per game in Big 12 action, and 73.8 overall.
- At home the Jayhawks are putting up 75.2 points per game, 3.8 more than they are averaging away (71.4).
- In 2022-23 Kansas is giving up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (59.4) than away (68.1).
- The Jayhawks have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 69.6 points per contest, 4.2 fewer points their than season average of 73.8.
