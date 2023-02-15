Isaiah Joe plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 103-100 loss to the Pelicans (his previous game) Joe posted 16 points.

We're going to look at Joe's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.4 10.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 11.7 13.6 PR 13.5 10.6 12.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.9



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Rockets

Joe is responsible for attempting 5.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.8 per game.

Joe is averaging 4.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Thunder rank 20th in possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Rockets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the 25th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 117.9 points per contest.

The Rockets concede 41.5 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

The Rockets concede 25.8 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Rockets give up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, worst in the league.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 19 18 0 2 5 1 2 2/1/2023 21 3 0 2 1 0 1 11/26/2022 14 6 3 3 2 0 2

