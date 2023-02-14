How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State on TV or Live Stream - February 14
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
- Kansas has compiled a 19-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.2% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 187th.
- The Jayhawks average 12.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Cowboys give up (63.4).
- Kansas is 14-2 when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Kansas is averaging 3.7 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (75.6).
- At home, the Jayhawks give up 67.5 points per game. Away, they give up 68.8.
- At home, Kansas drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 0.3 fewer than it averages away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.9%).
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 68-53
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/6/2023
|Texas
|W 88-80
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/11/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|W 78-55
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|2/18/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/20/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
