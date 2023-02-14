When the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) and Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) face off at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, Kevin McCullar will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kansas' Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Kansas defeated the Oklahoma 78-55. With 18 points, Jalen Wilson was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 18 5 5 5 0 3 Dajuan Harris 16 3 3 3 0 1 Kevin McCullar 13 5 5 3 0 0

Kansas Players to Watch

Wilson leads the Jayhawks in scoring (20.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), and produces 2.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Jayhawks get 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from McCullar.

The Jayhawks receive 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Dajuan Harris is the Jayhawks' top assist man (6.0 per game), and he contributes 8.2 points and 2.4 rebounds. His assist average ranks him ninth in the nation.

KJ Adams gives the Jayhawks 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)