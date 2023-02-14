The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Jayhawks' 24 games have gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State has put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 25 times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (10th-best).

Sportsbooks have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the start of the season (+1300).

Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

