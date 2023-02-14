Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) hope to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-1.5)
|140.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-2)
|140.5
|-125
|+105
|PointsBet
|Kansas (-1.5)
|140.5
|-130
|+110
|Tipico
|Kansas (-2.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Kansas has compiled a 10-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Jayhawks' 24 games have gone over the point total.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 25 times this year.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Kansas is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (10th-best).
- Sportsbooks have made the Jayhawks' national championship odds slightly worse now (+1400) compared to the start of the season (+1300).
- Kansas has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
