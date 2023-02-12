Missouri State vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Missouri State Lady Bears (15-7) and the Illinois State Redbirds (18-5) clashing at Redbird Arena (on February 12) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Missouri State.
The Lady Bears' most recent outing on Friday ended in a 74-64 win against Bradley.
Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Missouri State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 66, Illinois State 58
Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Bears defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-67 on January 26, it was their best win of the year so far.
- Missouri State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-68 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on February 1
- 78-57 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 79) on January 11
- 64-54 at home over Drake (No. 88) on January 28
- 77-61 on the road over Murray State (No. 107) on January 22
- 55-48 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bears outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 67.4 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and giving up 64 per outing, 171st in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Missouri State is putting up more points (71.5 per game) than it is overall (67.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Bears are putting up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (69.4).
- At home Missouri State is giving up 59.9 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than it is away (68.7).
- The Lady Bears are posting 72.3 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 4.9 more than their average for the season (67.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.