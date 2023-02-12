Sunday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-8) and Missouri Tigers (15-9) going head to head at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Tigers' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 76-69 loss to Alabama.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Missouri vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 73, Missouri 66

Missouri Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers registered the 74-71 home win on December 29.

The Tigers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

Missouri has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Razorbacks are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Missouri 2022-23 Best Wins

68-51 on the road over Missouri State (No. 41) on November 7

71-66 over UMass (No. 50) on December 3

71-60 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 4

66-65 on the road over Alabama (No. 63) on January 5

74-61 at home over Jackson State (No. 72) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Missouri Performance Insights