Saturday's game at Swinney Recreation Center has the UMKC Kangaroos (7-17) going head to head against the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-15) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-56 win as our model heavily favors UMKC.

The Kangaroos are coming off of a 72-52 loss to Western Illinois in their last game on Thursday.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 75, St. Thomas 56

UMKC Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Kangaroos took down the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at home on January 7 by a score of 65-54.

UMKC has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins

78-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 19

64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 26

82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 11

71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on November 29

UMKC Performance Insights