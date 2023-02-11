Kansas vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (15-7) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-8) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 11.
The Jayhawks are coming off of a 73-55 win against TCU in their last game on Wednesday.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Texas Tech 65
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- When the Jayhawks defeated the Arizona Wildcats, the No. 28 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-50 on December 8, it was their season's signature victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Kansas is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 29
- 74-42 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 30
- 77-58 at home over West Virginia (No. 68) on January 18
- 77-59 at home over Texas Tech (No. 91) on January 4
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks' +252 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (50th in college basketball) while allowing 62.1 per contest (121st in college basketball).
- Kansas has averaged 3.1 fewer points in Big 12 games (70.5) than overall (73.6).
- The Jayhawks score 75.2 points per game at home, and 70.6 away.
- At home, Kansas gives up 59.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 68.3.
- In their previous 10 games, the Jayhawks are scoring 69.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 73.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.