UMKC vs. Western Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the UMKC Kangaroos (7-16) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-16) at Swinney Recreation Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors UMKC to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Kangaroos dropped their most recent game 86-68 against Oral Roberts on Saturday.
UMKC vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri
UMKC vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMKC 76, Western Illinois 64
UMKC Schedule Analysis
- The Kangaroos defeated the No. 179-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 65-54, on January 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- UMKC has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).
UMKC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 19
- 64-55 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 26
- 82-70 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 11
- 71-68 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on November 29
UMKC Performance Insights
- The Kangaroos average 64.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (331st in college basketball). They have a -167 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.
- Offensively, UMKC is putting up 63.8 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (64.4 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- The Kangaroos are scoring 71.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.2).
- UMKC is allowing 68.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is six fewer points than it is allowing on the road (74.3).
- The Kangaroos have been scoring 65.3 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 64.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
