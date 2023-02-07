Mizzou Arena is where the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) will match up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Kobe Brown and Meechie Johnson Jr. are players to watch for the Tigers and Gamecocks, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on SECN.

How to Watch Missouri vs. South Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Location: Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena Location: Columbia, Missouri

TV: SECN

Missouri's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Missouri fell to the Mississippi State 63-52. With 12 points, DeAndre Gholston was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeAndre Gholston 12 1 4 0 0 1 D'Moi Hodge 11 7 1 3 1 1 Kobe Brown 10 7 0 0 0 0

Missouri Players to Watch

Brown is tops on his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (6) per contest, and also posts 2.5 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

D'Moi Hodge posts 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nick Honor is averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

Noah Carter is posting 9.5 points, 1.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Sean East is tops on the Tigers at 3 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.1 rebounds and 7.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)