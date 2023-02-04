The No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (15-6, 6-3 Big 12) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 135.5 in the matchup.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -1.5 135.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 135.5 points 16 times.

The average point total in Kansas' outings this year is 144.5, 9.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Over/Under Stats

Kansas vs Iowa State Total Facts Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 16 84.2% 76.6 147.5 68 129.4 143.5 Iowa State 7 35% 70.9 147.5 61.4 129.4 133.2

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Five of Jayhawks' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Jayhawks have won three games against the spread in conference play this season, while failing to cover six times.

The 76.6 points per game the Jayhawks score are 15.2 more points than the Cyclones give up (61.4).

Kansas has a 7-10 record against the spread and an 18-2 record overall when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Splits

Kansas and Iowa State Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 7-12-0 5-10 11-8-0 Iowa State 12-8-0 6-4 7-13-0

Kansas vs. Iowa State Home/Away Splits

Kansas Iowa State 11-1 Home Record 11-0 4-2 Away Record 2-5 2-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 79 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-5-0

