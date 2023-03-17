Oddsmakers have assigned the Missouri Tigers (25-9) the 35th-ranked odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +15000 on the moneyline.

The Tigers are against the Princeton Tigers in the Second Round. Tip time is slated for 6:10 PM ET on Saturday, March 18. There are no odds set yet for this contest.

Missouri NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +15000 35th Bet $100 to win $15000 Pre-Tournament +20000 38th Bet $100 to win $20000 Pre-New Year +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000 Preseason +35000 83rd Bet $100 to win $35000

Missouri Team Stats

Missouri's +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (23rd in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per outing (297th in college basketball).

Missouri has an 18-1 record in games it was listed as favorites, while finishing 7-8 when listed as the underdog.

Missouri is perfect (15-0) when favored by 3.5 points or more, and 3-1 when favored by three or fewer points.

Missouri Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-8 | Q2 Record: 6-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 8-0

6-8 | 6-1 | 5-0 | 8-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Missouri is 6-8 (.429%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories, but also tied for the 45th-most losses.

Missouri has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Missouri Players

Kobe Brown leads the Tigers in scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (6.3 rebounds per game).

Nick Honor paces the squad with 2.8 assists per game.

D'Moi Hodge is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 2.9 per contest.

Hodge averages 2.6 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Both numbers are team-highs for Missouri.

