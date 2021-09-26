Carlson's field goal gives Raiders 31-28 OT win over Miami
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games - both at home - they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime, also doing so against Baltimore in Week 1 on “Monday Night Football.”
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Bryan Edwards for 34 yards before Peyton Barber put together runs of 27 and 8 yards to put Las Vegas on the Dolphins’ 11-yard line to eventually set up the winning score.
Carr completed 26 of 43 pass attempts for 386 yards and two touchdowns.
For the third straight game, Carr used his talented receiving depth, as the eight-year veteran completed passes to nine targets, led by Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, who each had a team-high five receptions. Renfrow also scored a touchdown.
With star running back Josh Jacobs sidelined with an ankle injury, Barber led the rushing game with 111 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.
And while the Raiders’ offense outgained Miami 497-330, it was their special teams unit and defense that ignited the comeback after Miami scored the game’s first 14 points.
One play after Zay Jones raced downfield on a punt to down the ball on the 1-yard line, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. caught Miami receiver Jaylen Waddle on a screen pass in the end zone for a safety.
Carlson booted a 50-yard field goal to get the Raiders within nine. Then, after a huge defensive stop, Las Vegas drove 95 yards to cut Miami’s lead to 14-12. Fullback Alec Ingold was rewarded by having his number called after recovering Barber’s fumble on the goal line on the previous play.
The Raiders scored on their next two possessions when Carr and Renfrow connected for a 12-yard strike, and Barber dived over the pack for a 1-yard plunge to open a 25-12 lead.
The Dolphins weren’t done, though.
After Miami’s Jason Sanders made it a one-score game with a 46-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, Jacoby Brissett scrambled on fourt-and-goal for a 1-yard touchdown with :02 left in regulation. Brissett’s passed to William Fuller for the 2-point conversion forced overtime.
Another tough day for Wilson, Jets in 26-0 loss to Broncos
DENVER (AP) — The scratch on Zach Wilson's left hand — the one he got from taking yet another hit — was no big deal, he maintained. It will quickly mend.
Same with a bruised ego after another frustrating performance.
The New York Jets rookie quarterback knows these lumps and hits just come with the territory as he learns the ropes in the NFL. This was another tough day for Wilson as he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions in a 26-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Jets (0-3) finished with just 162 total yards and had far more punts (six) than red zone visits (zero). They've now gone from scoring 14 points at Carolina in the season opener to six against New England last weekend to being blanked.
A step back? Wilson doesn't see it that way.
“It may be hard for people to see that, but we’re learning a lot from those games," said Wilson, who finished 19 of 35 for 160 yards and a QB rating of 42.6. “People are going to hate. It is what it is. We’re just going to keep that confidence. Get in there Monday and just be hungry and keep trying to get that win.”
Wilson realized growing pains were going to be part of the equation after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick. Still, it's been an eye-opening experience after his success at BYU.
“It’s making me stronger,” said Wilson, who's now thrown seven interceptions and been sacked 15 times. "I didn’t experience this in college. The crazy thing is I knew it was going to be like this. You go into a program that you know has all new guys coming in, it’s a process and all of us want to get better and give everything we have.
“People can hate all they want. But what’s feeling sorry going to do?”
Part of the problem was that Wilson just didn't have time to throw, with all the pressure from Von Miller, Alexander Johnson and the rest of Denver's swarming defense. Another part was Wilson may have been waiting too long in the pocket for a receiver to break free.
It's a fine line.
"He’s got to learn this is the NFL and you have to get the ball out," Jets right guard Greg Van Roten said. “But we have to protect him better. It start with us up front.”
For the most part, the New York defense did its job against Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense. The Jets forced the Broncos (3-0) to kick four field goals.
Then again, they knew they'd have to hold things down — until Wilson and the offense found their footing.
Simply part of the learning curve.
“It’s not going to be easy. Nobody expected it to be easy,” defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins said. “If it was easy, there would never be any bad teams. If it was easy, every team would always be vying for a Super Bowl. ... Sometimes you have to stumble, sometimes you have to trip, in order to start walking and running and moving forward.”
The struggles on offense Sunday had far more to do with mistakes by the Jets, receiver Corey Davis argued, than defensive schemes shown by the Broncos.
“We’re a good team. We have a lot of talent,” said Davis, who had five catches for 41 yards. “We have to put it together. ... Zero points? We have too much talent for that.”
Davis isn't worried about this being a ding to Wilson's swagger.
“He's more than capable of handling it — physically, mentally, emotionally," Davis said.
No alarm bells being sounded from the coaching staff, either.
“I wouldn’t call it regression,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “This has been a rough indoctrination for our quarterback and our offense. But at the same time you do expect plays to be made and progression to be made. ... We play hard, but playing hard is not good enough sometimes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.