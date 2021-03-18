KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Chiefs are staying put on KCTV5!
For the next 11 years -- when it's NFL season -- you can count on catching Sunday AFC games on KCTV5/CBS.
That includes the AFC Championship game each year.
The NFL and ViacomCBS announced the new rights agreement on Thursday.
“We are thrilled to extend and expand our long-term partnership with the NFL to create even more value for ViacomCBS and for NFL fans,” said Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS. “Today’s groundbreaking deal ensures that more big games will be available on CBS and Paramount+, with greater NFL programming opportunities featured across all ViacomCBS platforms including Pluto TV, vastly expanding the NFL’s reach among younger audiences in a rapidly evolving media landscape."
“The NFL has been a cornerstone of CBS Sports programming for more than 60 years. We are extremely pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with the NFL for the next decade,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “The NFL is the most valuable content in all of media, and we are excited that the deal allows for more Sunday afternoon games than ever before and we retain the NFL’s most-watched time slot."
