KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kathy Nelson will soon be holding down not two high-profile full-time jobs at once.
Nelson has been president and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation for ten years. She fought to keep the Big 12 in Kansas City, scored the NFL Draft, and spent years working on Kansas City’s bid to be among the U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Starting January 1, 2022, she will also be president and CEO of Visit KC, the city’s tourism and convention bureau.
“There’s no doubt I’m nervous, but I’m beyond excited,” Nelson told KCTV5 hours after the deal was formalized Thursday. “This is an opportunity for me to extend my passion for what we do here.”
Nelson said the original ask was for her to lead VisitKC or to merge the two organizations and have her head that.
“I said, you know, there’s actually a really strong model in Cleveland, Ohio where there’s a shared CEO for both,” Nelson recounted. “The sports commission and VisitKC are so strong as separate entities, so the word merge didn’t make sense.”
VisitKC is a public non-profit funded by hotel and convention taxes. The Kansas City Sports Commission is a private non-profit. Under the new arrangement, they will keep separate staff and boards, but Nelson will serve as president and CEO of both.
Nelson’s accomplishments to date have revolved around sports, but all those sporting events the sports commission lobbies for and helps to organizes also bring tourism, so Nelson routinely works hand in hand with VisitKC.
“The synergies that come from both the sports commission and VisitKC are just so intertwined that it just makes so much sense,” said Kansas City Councilman Kevin O’Neill.
Nelson grew up in Kansas City, Missouri’s Northland but moved to Parkville two years ago, so the city council had to vote to exempt her from the residency rule. It was a unanimous yes.
“She has no learning curve. She loves this city. She’s a part of this city. She’s created a portion of the fabric of our city, so this was a no brainer for me,” said O’Neill.
“With all of the issues we’re working on, World Cup, more conferences coming back, improving Bartle Hall, we have to get the best director we can right now and that’s clearly Kathy Nelson,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Under the new arrangement, Nelson will be considered a full-time employee of the sports commission and VisitKC will be leasing half of her time. Her contract is not public, but according to O’Neill, the VisitKC portion of her salary is less than what the previous VisitKC CEO was making.
The new arrangement begins January 1st.
Nelson said a transition team has already been established. She said some of the first things she will do include diving deep into learning more about the hotel and convention industry, getting her name out nationally beyond the sports world, and leaning in to find other organizations with shared CEOs.
