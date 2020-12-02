KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) – The chance of freezing rain and snow Wednesday evening may impact Sporting KC’s match against Minnesota United FC.
The teams will face off in the Major League Soccer conference semi-final game Thursday at 7:31 p.m.
The match was originally scheduled for Wednesday. The league moved the game back a day to take advantage of the opportunity to broadcast it nationally.
James Gregoire, Sporting KC’s Vice President of Operations and Stadium General Manager, said the scheduling change is advantageous to the stadium crews.
“Weather is always a concern, it can change very quickly,” he said. “It's something we're keeping a very close eye on. With the game getting moved, it actually played into our favor because it looks like Wednesday night is going to be a little tougher weather than Thursday.”
Gregoire said they are prepared to handle any kind of precipitation that may be in the area.
“We'll pretreat certain areas to make sure there's no ice buildup or anything like that. We do have our field heat system. If we need to turn that on, we can do that as well so the field to be in great condition,” he said.
Fans are allowed to attend matches at Children’s Mercy Park in a limited capacity. The team allots tickets for 18% of the total stadium capacity – roughly 3300 people. Fans must wear masks and follow all social distancing protocols.
Sporting KC welcomed back in-person crowds in August. Contact tracers have not linked a single COVID-19 case to a game.
Gregoire said the lack of spread at the stadium validates what their safety efforts.
“That was our number one priority both for the players and the technical staff, but also for our staff and the fans. And it's nice to see our protocols working,” he said. “It's been tricky, but I think we had a strong plan going in and I think the fans feel comfortable coming here now, seeing these kind of results.”
Gregoire tells KCTV more work goes into preparing Children’s Mercy Park for games than the average fan might realize.
“It's multiple people putting eyes on literally everything, every room, every floor. Even myself, personally, I'll usually go to the building about three times before every match just to make sure everything is to the standard we demand and that our fans demand, just to give them the best experience possible.”
The winner of Thursday’s match will play the Seattle Sounders.
