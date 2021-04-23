KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Fans seem to be getting used to the mask requirements, health screenings and social distancing restrictions that come with local sports.
In August, Sporting KC was one of the first teams in the country to invite fans to watch live matches.
Many of the same restrictions were in place on Friday night as 6500 fans cheered through a wet, rainy match.
Many of them continued their tradition of tailgating outside the stadium beforehand.
"We love it," said Tracy Thomas, keeping dry under a tarp with her friends. "We know how to deal with weather like this. In a way it makes it more fun."
For many fans, the home opener is a tradition. Matt Booble drove to the match from Illinois. Many of his relatives and friends join him for the match every year. He has been to 9 straight.
"It's nice to be back out in an open air arena," Booble said.
Aiden Carbajal, another tailgater, agreed.
"Win or lose, I'm just glad to be in a stadium," he said.
