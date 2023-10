Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Three Light Luxury Apartments and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Three Light Luxury Apartments, visit https://threelightkc.com.

You can take your tour of the new Three Light Luxury Apartment complex here in Kansas City. Click here to schedule online or call: 816-472-0003. Tours are available 7 days a week! Sponsored by Cordish Living