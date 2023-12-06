Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Powell Gardens and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Powell Gardens, visit https://powellgardens.org/.

How does a date night complete with holiday lights, a show and hot cocoa sound? Jillian and Shane take a visit to Powell Gardens to experience the Festival of lights including a few new elements including a date night package. There are performances and photo ops perfect for couples to enjoy!