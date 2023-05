Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of New Balance Overland Park and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about New Balance Overland Park, visit https://stores.newbalance.com/OverlandPark.

You want to make sure your feet are ready for whatever comes your way and that all starts with the right fit. Bill took a trip to New Balance Overland Park where they use state of the art technology to ensure you’ve got the perfect fit.