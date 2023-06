Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Go Car Wash and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Go Car Wash, visit https://gocarwash.com.

They say car washes are in their DNA and today they’re celebrating another grand opening in KCMO. Watch this to find out how you can get your free car wash from the pros at Go Carwash and don’t forget to check out all of the cool items they’re giving away. Sponsored by Go Carwash.