Parts of Southern California are on alert as winds near hurricane force, a parched landscape and the nation's hottest temperatures set the stage for life-threatening fire weather conditions and preemptive power shutoffs that already are affecting thousands.
2020 couldn't come to an end sooner for fire authorities who have now battled five of the six largest wildfires in California state history and for the millions of residents who have endured them.
California's wildfire season typically runs from July through November, but officials warn that the weather pattern in progress is a spitting image of ones that scorched millions of acres this summer and urge residents to stay vigilant over the coming days.
Particularly dangerous fire weather
It's a "particularly dangerous situation," the National Weather Service (NWS) in Los Angeles said Wednesday night. That's a rare designation, even by Southern California standards.
The unusual duration of critical fire weather, extremely dry vegetation and an even drier air mass has created a tinderbox of sorts in parts of the state.
On Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley and the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles County are at the heart of the threat zone, with winds forecast to gust up to 70 mph and widespread humidity as low as 4%.
The region also happens to be the hottest in the continental US this week after highs climbed to 85 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Given the environmental conditions, the NWS warns that any fire will spread rapidly, with long-range "spotting" of 1 to 3 miles possible. Spotting is a phenomenon in which firebrands (flying embers) are transported by winds, allowing additional spot fires to develop several miles downwind.
Power shutoffs expected
Southern California Edison preemptively shut off power as of early Thursday to over 33,000 customers in Riverside, Los Angeles and nearby counties to minimize the threat of wildfire.
These shutoffs are meant to keep the electrical system from igniting more fires in the event of downed power lines in dry conditions through a program called Public Safety Power Shutoff.
Nearly 260,000 customers in eight Southern California counties are warned that more power shutoffs are under consideration during this elevated risk for wildfires.
"We understand that having your power turned off is a hardship, especially in the middle of a pandemic and when most folks are at home. We are working to limit the number of customers who are shutoff due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs," Vik Trehan, SCE director and incident commander, said in a statement Tuesday.
This week's fierce Santa Ana winds have prompted the NWS to place nearly 18 million Californians under high wind alerts and red flag warnings, some through Saturday evening.
Although roughly 80% of Los Angeles' annual rainfall occurs between the months of December to March, with the recent onset of a La Niña pattern in place, the winter outlook for the state looks grim. Long-term forecasts suggest both a warmer and drier winter in the months ahead.
