KANSAS CITY, MO -- Following calls for his resignation, controversy surrounding his retirement date and criticism about a comment captured on video, Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith spoke to community members Wednesday at meeting hosted by South KC Neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, a dash camera video was released. The video was recorded during the 2019 investigation into detective Eric DeValkenaere shooting and killing Cameron Lamb.
A judge found DeValkenaere guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
A person reported to be Chief Smith is recorded saying, “Everyone’s good. House is clear. Bad guy’s dead.” KCTV5 has not independently verified that Chief Smith is the one who made the comment.
Civil rights leaders and activists, who have long called for Chief Smith to be terminated, say the comment is dehumanizing and should lead to his firing. Last week the President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City said the Chief Smith had agreed to accept early retirement following a meeting at city hall with the mayor and president of the Board of Police Commissioners.
This week the Board of Police Commissioners released a statement that said, “Chief Smith has long planned to retire after approximately five years as Chief, culminating his 35 years of loyal service to the Department.” The board said Chief Smith was in good standing with commissioners and would stay in his position through the current budget process.
On Wednesday evening, Chief Smith would only take questions from community members. He declined to do any interviews with journalists. Community members did not ask about the dash camera video or Chief Smith’s retirement. Instead, they asked for an increase in police officers in south Kansas City.
“The pleas we are making tonight as neighborhoods in south Kansas City is to say that we need more police officers. This is not political. Regardless of who is in the head job,” Vice President of the Center Planning and Development Council Stacey Johnson-Cosby said. “We have a drastic increase in crime in south Kansas City. We want to make sure that when we pick up the phone to call 911 there are officers to respond.”
Chief Smith said because every patrol division is short officers the department can’t move officers from another patrol division to south Kansas City. “Across America recruitment and retaining of law enforcement officers is a huge challenge,” Chief Smith said. “In October of 2021, we had 192 law enforcement openings and 103 civilian employee openings. You can see the amount of people who have left and are retiring.”
Board of Police Commissioner Dawn Cramer spoke briefly at the meeting about the upcoming police department budget. “The board is very committed to increasing the numbers officers we have to respond to 911 calls,” Cramer said.
“For south patrol we are asking for a new sector, we had a murder today in south Kansas City. We need more officers on the street. No games,” Johnson-Cosby said. “On my block last week, we had a front door kicked in during the middle of the day. We had two shootings in Willow Creek. We had this murder on 87th and Blue Ridge today.”
