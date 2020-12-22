South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tested positive for Covid-19 Monday evening.
The Republican governor, 73, is "experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue," his office said in a statement Tuesday.
The governor has been in quarantine since his wife, Peggy, tested positive for the virus on Friday. The first lady remains asymptomatic, according to her husband's office.
He will receive a monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday, his office said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
