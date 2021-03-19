(CNN Español) — El sorteo de la Champions League para los cuartos de final que se jugarán en abril en Estambul trajo varios partidos interesantes, y quizás el que más atención está recibiendo es el encuentro entre el Real Madrid, el único equipo español clasificado en esta ronda, y el Liverpool.
Así quedaron los partidos para los cuartos de final de la Champions League:
Manchester City vs. Dortmund Porto vs. Chelsea Bayern vs. Paris Real Madrid vs. Liverpool
Las semifinales se jugarían entre el ganador de Bayern-Paris y el ganador de Manchester City – Dormund, y entre el ganador de Real Madrid-Liverpool y Porto-Chelsea.
The road to Istanbul is set! 😍 Which 2 teams will make the final? 🤔#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HdgWQRCMHQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021
