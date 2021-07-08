GLADSTONE, Mo. -- The conventional wisdom on car buying is that used cars offer better value than new.
But due to a low inventory in both the new and pre-owned market, that might not be the case for every car.
According to iseecars.com, a website that tracks car sales, many used vehicles are selling for higher prices than new models.
The Kia Telluride tops the list of vehicles, with lightly used models selling at more than 8% above the cost of a new car.
Local dealers have noticed the bizarre trends in the market, too.
Troy Shaw, the manager of Gladstone Dodge's preowned sales department, said he has never seen anything like it.
"There's never been an instance like this where pricing is the way it is," he said.
He said the dealership is finally getting back to a full inventory after several months of struggling to fill the lot.
KCTV5 spoke with several dealerships in the area that have been using Craigslist and Facebook marketplace to buy cars and offering competitive prices for trade-ins.
"We fight for what we can and make deals where we can," Shaw said.
Julie and Glenn Van Zandt were hoping to make a deal on a new Dodge pickup this week.
The couple had just come from checking several dealerships, including driving all the way to Lawrence.
"Some of the lots are just empty," Julie said.
On the flipside, used car prices could make it a good time to trade in or sell a car.
"There's no better time to sell your car than right now. We need inventory and we can help you get into a new one," Shaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.