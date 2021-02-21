The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines and it's likely some will be removed from service, according to a statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
"We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday's incident," Dickson said, referring to the United Airlines flight that was forced to return to Denver International Airport Saturday after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff.
"Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," Dickson said.
"The FAA is working closely with other civil aviation authorities to make this information available to affected operators in their jurisdictions," Dickson said.
This developing story will be updated.
