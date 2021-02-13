Click here for updates on this story
NATCHITOCHES, La (KTBS) -- The Krewe of Excellence Natchitoches extends an invitation to join them on the banks of downtown Natchitoches for a “socially-distanced” Mardi Gras.
Krewe members in decorated cars and with police escort will gather to form a “New Orleans 2nd Line” of cars traveling from Touline Street to the Riverbank Stage. The event begins at 2pm Saturday.
Ronnie Williams, Mayor of Natchitoches will be on hand to wave greetings to the cars as they process and enjoy the socially distanced fellowship.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.