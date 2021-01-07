JACKSON COUNTY,MO (KCTV) -- Even though today is a new day many people are still thinking about what happened yesterday at the United States Capital in Washington, DC.
“At first I was horrified at what I was watching and then I got really angry,” says local resident Michael Thomas.
The world watched as a mass number of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Nation’s capital, in an effort to halt the certification process of the 2020 electoral college votes.
“It was honestly really shocking I was pretty disgusted by the behavior of these people I thought it was very hypocritical and I just thought it was very ironic,” says local resident Luci Knopik.
In the middle of the chaos yesterday was social media.
“It’s good that we have people out there who every citizen becomes a sort of citizen journalist but the problem becomes when I think that ability also fuels people’s desire to do things that are not beneficial,” says Social Media Expert Alex Greenwood.
From news sources, general public, to politicians, social media was used to spread information, whether it be the truth or false.
“Social media is a rich rich force that can be used for good or evil,” says Greenwood.
In order to regulate all the information being spread, several social mediums such as Facebook and Twitter were laying the hammer down.
Even blocking and flagging President Donald Trump’s tweets and posts, he’s been banned on Facebook and Instagram through the end of his presidency.
“It was a long time coming, that’s not popular with people that support the president, I’m sorry to say that they feel that way, but it was a long time coming,” says Greenwood.
Many in the nation are up in arms with the social media regulations, some even flocking over to Parler, a social media group that vows to protect the freedom of speech of Americans and not regulate like other mediums.
“They are going to go to their corners they are going to go where their tribe is going to hang out, I do believe it will have an impact on our nation, it’s going to be harder to come together,” says Greenwood.
Greenwood says after witnessing what happened yesterday, now is the time more than ever as a nation that we all need to come together, starting with social media.
“Starts with each one of us with our smartphones or our laptop or our desktop, we have to be discerning, we have to be civil and we have to probably spend a little more time being understanding and empathetic to other people,” says Greenwood.
