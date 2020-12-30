KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The United States is closing in on 3 million coronavirus vaccine shots being given across the country.
Though the federal government was hopeful of more shots being given by this time, the United States still leads the world in that category compared to the other 24 nations that have a vaccine.
Among the states, Missouri ranks in among the highest states in terms of shots administered. Just over 1 percent of the population has received it, as 66,000 shots have been given.
According to Bloomberg, Kansas ranks dead last.
About 0.1 percent of the population has received shots so far, as Bloomberg reports 3,300 Kansans have received the shot.
You can read the full article here.
