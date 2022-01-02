KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,300 worldwide were grounded Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
As of 8 p.m., there were 42 cancellations in and out of KCI, plus 102 delays. Most we saw were one to three hours long. Yesterday, it was 64 cancellations and 111 delays.
That made the thud at the baggage carousel an especially welcome sound.
“We got delayed for about two hours and 20 minutes,” said Kelsey Hawkins, returning home from a trip to Phoenix.
What made that trying was going through it with a 2-year-old.
That’s why one mom promptly re-booked and stayed an extra night when she saw a delay yesterday.
“We switched our flight to today because the weather was better, and we were traveling with five small children,” said Mary Tittlemeier, who took her kids and her twin sister’s kids to visit both sets of paternal grandparents in California.
Many left town during an oddly balmy December.
“[When] we left it was in the upper 50s. You know, we were in shorts and t-shirts,” said Steve Sifuentes, getting off a flight from Albuquerque.
They returned to unmistakably January conditions.
“I come back and see snow. I should have brought my bubble coat,” remarked Lorenzo Walker upon returning home from Houston.
The grown-ups were blasé about it. It’s to be expected, and they packed accordingly. For the little one, it brought some added holiday spirit.
“My son has never seen snow before, so he got excited on the plane,” said Tittlemeier.
“You’ve never seen snow before?” one of her nieces asked incredulously.
Hawkins and her twin sister both grew up here, but Tittlemeier raised her two boys in California. They moved back to KC in July. Canton, age 3, is the oldest. His cousins gave him a preview.
“Having snowball fights and building snowmen,” said Danika, age 10.
“I like eating snow and sledding,” said Brian, age 8.
“We go to my grandma Kathy’s house and we use pans, and we go sledding on the pans down her huge hill,” said Millie, age 10
The kids said they could do without the single digit temperatures that came with this last snow, but when flight delays number in the double digits, all that really matters is being back on home turf.
“Just happy to be home and get ready for the work week again,” said Hawkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.