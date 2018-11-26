Snow plow tracker maps Updated 51 min ago | Posted on Nov 26, 2018 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Check the progress snow plows are making in clearing roads in your neighborhood. Kansas City Overland Park Shawnee Olathe Missouri Department of Transportation Kansas Department of Transportation Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Kansas Cityoverland Parkshawneemissouri Department Tracker Transportationkansas Department Of Transportation Snow Plow Map Highway Fairway Neighborhood Clearing Road Progress Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesKansas governor issues state of disaster emergency declaration due to winter stormKansas City metro endures blizzard, power outages, road closuresWoman robbed at gunpoint outside Northland movie theaterFire has been reported at the Home Depot in OlatheBuyer finds $7.5 million inside auctioned storage unitBlizzard Warning issued for KC on SundayMan in custody after tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run crash in Northland6-year-old girl allegedly killed baby brother while dad shoppedHeavy bands of snow, strong winds make travel hazardous SundayKenisha Washington’s body is found in vacant lot Videos
