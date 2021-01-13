US President Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Snapchat, according to a statement by the platform Wednesday.
"Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community," a Snapchat spokesperson said. "In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account."
Social media platforms have been scrambling to eliminate or limit the reach of inflammatory content and accounts in the wake of the US Capitol riots and ahead of next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, with a special focus on what to do about accounts linked to the President.
Last week, Facebook said it would ban Trump's account from posting for at least the remainder of his term in office and perhaps "indefinitely." Twitter, Trump's preferred online megaphone, initially locked his account for inciting what became a violent insurrection at the US Capitol. He would tweet twice more before Twitter determined it had finally had enough and permanently suspended his account.
YouTube said Tuesday that it is suspending Trump's channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platform's policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.