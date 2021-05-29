A Cessna C501 crashed into a lake outside Nashville Saturday, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac told CNN.
The plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake after departing from the Smyrna Airport, about 12 miles south of Nashville, around 11 a.m. local time, according to the FAA.
Possible injuries have not yet been reported.
The plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Boat Ramp, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Lt. Bill Miller told CNN in an email.
The boat ramp is about 30 miles southeast of Nashville.
The sheriff's office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are leading the investigation, according to Miller.
Several troopers were at the scene and assisting in the investigation, Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.