Click here for updates on this story
MILLS RIVER, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A construction oversight caused a mess and resulted in costly repairs at Asheville's water treatment plant in Mills River.
A city report said a hatch was left open during construction at the plant, then heavy rain moved in and flooded a portion of the facility.
Some of the equipment was damaged and will need to be replaced.
The price tag for the repairs is $1.7 million.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.