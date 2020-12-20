KANAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Many small businesses are cautiously optimistic that the latest stimulus package could give them the help they need to survive until the end of the pandemic.
The measure is expected to offer more funding for small businesses with another round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
The funds from the first round of assistance at the beginning of the pandemic are long gone. Julia Hiles was many Kansas City area business owners to take advantage of the program.
“I think we’re all hurting to be honest. I don’t think there’s many people who are doing fabulous,” Hiles said.
Hiles owns Hiles Plating & Silversmiths located downtown, and Hiles Two, a gift shop in Waldo.
Each business employs three people.
Hines said had it not been for the paycheck protection program earlier this year, she would have had to let some employees go.
“It was a godsend because, you know, I still had people to pay and my rent,” she said.
When the stores re-opened after the shutdown, business was slow.
But thankfully the holidays have been good to her.
“I must say this Christmas has been fabulous. People are shopping small,” Hiles said.
Still, she’s glad to see a new stimulus program pass with new funding for small businesses.
“Right now people are spending and taking care of small businesses. But after the holidays, I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” she said.
Bars and restaurants are among the hardest hit. Sam Hutchinson, manager of Michael Forbes Bar and Grill in Brookside, is also hopeful that the new stimulus package could help ease fears of their survival.
“We have had to let go of one or two people go and it’s been a little bit difficult,” Hutchinson said. “Anything would be super helpful right now.”
Even though his restaurant has stayed afloat, it’s been hard on employees with unpredictable hours due to the ever-changing COVID-19 numbers and the emergency orders following them.
“It’s just been rough,” he said.
It’s hard to say how many businesses in the Kansas City metro have closed permanently this year. The Kansas Chamber claims there 30% less businesses in the state open now, than in March.
Though this pandemic is far from over, tonight’s announcement from the senate brings some hope that maybe 2021 won’t be so rough.
