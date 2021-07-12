Sliver Alert issued for elderly Kansas City man
KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Silver Alert has been canceled after 71-year-old Oliver James was found safe Monday morning.

Kansas City police say he returned home on his own.

James was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday by a neighbor at the intersection of East 39th Street and Bales Avenue.

He does not have live-in care but requires someone to check with him and administer required medication for him daily. He has dementia and diabetes, police say.

