FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – If you haven’t started your big spring-cleaning projects yet, that’s ok! As a matter of fact, that’s one of the tips that our friends at Southern Living have in their six simple cleaning rules to help keep your home picked up.
First, let’s start with smart tech and automation.
“A robot vacuum cleaner is your best friend” says Betsy Cribb, Features Editor at Southern Living.
You can set a schedule using your smart phone and the vacuum does the work for you. Now, they even come in pet-friendly models that won’t scare off your dogs and cats.
Second, take your shoes off when you get home!
“There’s so much dust and grime and dirt that’s dragged into your house, and while cleaning your home is inevitable, you can put off that next big clean by leaving a lot of that dirt and grime at the door with your shoes” says Cribb.
Next, put your dishwasher to work on more than just your dishes. Think about hairbrushes, pet bowls, plastic toys and even some of your shoes are dishwasher friendly. But make sure to check with the manufacturer before you chuck you favorite $200 sneakers or pumps in there.
Set a time for only 15 minutes. Get a little done at a time so you don’t use all day on a marathon cleaning session – and that brings us to Rule 5 – clean as you go!
“It’s tempting to put everything off into one day that you’re going to do all of these herculean tasks, but you don’t have to do that. So, next time you take a shower, when you get out while those walls are still wet, bring that vinegar into the bathroom and go ahead and scrub those tiles and that tub and knock that off your to-do list too” says Cribb.
And your final rule? Make sure everything has a spot. Find an organizational system that works for you, whether it’s a homework bin for the kids or a chest for toys or place for each of your favorite pair of shoes, make a system that works for you and stick to it and you’ll save yourself so much time and energy in the long run. Happy cleaning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.