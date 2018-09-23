(Meredith) — Are you up for the "Coffin Challenge?"
Six Flags St. Louis announced the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge Friday in honor of Fright Fest's 30th anniversary.
During the challenge, six chosen contestants will spend 30 hours in 2-by-7-foot coffins from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Oct 14.
Participants are allowed to bring a friend for support during park hours, but once the park closes, contestants must "brave non-operating hours alone."
Participants will be designated a six-minute bathroom break every hour. If you get out of your coffin at any other time, you will be disqualified.
The winner will receive:
- $300
- Two 2019 Six Flags Gold Season Passes
- A Fright Fest prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes
- Two tickets to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed
- Their coffin (seriously, the winner gets to keep their coffin!)
If more than one person is remaining after 30 hours, there will be a random drawing for the $300, but all participants remaining will receive the Season Passes and Fright Fest package.
Six Flags will provide meals and snacks to all participants, but you must eat inside your coffin. Cell phone chargers will also be provided, and participants are allowed to use their phones while inside the coffins.
However, participants must bring their own pillows and blankets.
You must be at least 18 years old to participate and have no medical conditions that would make the contest a risk to your health.
To enter, fill out the registration form here and submit it before midnight Oct. 3. Six participants will be chosen Oct. 4 and must accept by end of day Oct. 6.
