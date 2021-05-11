Situación en Israel: minuto a minuto de los ataques con cohetes CNNEspañol sjv Posted 35 min ago Posted 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories Record numbers of officers leaving the Kansas City Police Department Cyndi Fahrlander, Angie Ricono Updated 15 hrs ago In a year full of protests, harsh criticism of police and calls for the Chief of Police to step down, many officers are saying, “Enough.” Kansas City police investigate 2 shooting deaths; burnt body in 10 hours Chris Oberholtz Updated May 8, 2021 Kansas City police say it was a busy night as detectives investigate three deaths in 10 hours. They’re classifying two shootings as homicides. Georgia mom wakes to find her child dangling from a hole in the apartment floor By Ciara Cummings Updated 15 hrs ago Click here for updates on this story Lee's Summit soccer coach on leave, under investigation KCTV5 News Updated May 8, 2021 A Lee's Summit soccer coach is on leave and under investigation. Amber Alert canceled after abducted Kansas toddler found safe Chris Oberholtz Updated May 8, 2021 An Amber Alert has been canceled for an abducted 14-month-old boy in western Kansas after the child was found safe. Supply chain interrupted: Here's everything you can't get now By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business Updated May 10, 2021 Chicken, lumber, microchips, gas, steel, metals, chlorine and ketchup packets: What do they all have in common? They're all (nearly) impossible to find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.